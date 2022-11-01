Rush County couple buys closed grocery store, hopes to restore community pride

LACROSSE, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.

Pat Baalmann and his wife, Kelly, are the new owners of B’s Hometown Market.

“Talked with a couple of business guys here in town, went over some things, they said go for it, we got the backing, so we proceeded and we just got it closed this morning, so we’re busy,” said Pat.

Living in Rush County, the couple knows just how important the store is for the community.

“If you lose your grocery store, you are just in dire need. Your town just starts dissipating,” said Kelly.

Pat said growing up without a grocery store in his hometown, he knows the pangs of having to drive out of town for groceries. Plus, he understands how inconvenient and impossible it can be for some, especially, the elderly.

“We’re a growing business, we’re going to have our ups and downs, but we are going to battle through it, and we’re going to support our community. I mean our saying is, ‘our pride is our community,’ and that’s what we believe in,” said Pat.

He said the store is modeled around community values. There will be a delivery system for the elderly, so they don’t have to get out in the bad weather and rain.

“We’re going to go back to the old style,” said Pat, “where the men are wearing aprons, and carrying out groceries. That’s the way a grocery store should be.”

The Baalmans hope to have the store remodeled and open for business by next year. The couple says they’re excited about the opportunity to serve their community.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com