Voters to decide on Wichita school board election process

Voters living within Wichita school district boundaries will soon decide how members of the school board will be elected.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters living within the boundaries of the Wichita school district will soon decide how members of the school board will be elected. It’s one of the many ballot questions looking for a “yes” or “no” answer during this general election.

Voters are being asked whether they want school board members to be elected by a citywide vote or only by the people living within the boundaries of that board member represents. A “yes” vote changes how school board members are elected during the general election and a “no” vote means the process stays the same.

Currently, in a primary election, only the voters inside a district vote for the candidates, but during the general election, all voters can vote on the candidates, no matter which district they live in.

A vote “yes” would change how the general election is done and make it similar to the primary where only the voters living in that district can vote for the board candidates running for that district. This would be similar to how representatives for the city council, county commission, state legislature, and the U.S. House are elected, where only the people living within a defined boundary can vote for them.

A coalition of different Wichita groups, including the Wichita Branch NAACP, Wichita’s Teacher Union and The Wichita African American Council of Elders, support a “yes” vote on the ballot question. They say the change would give voters in the district more say in who represents them and better representation, especially in marginalized communities.

When this question was being discussed by the school board, those who opposed the change said they preferred the current system because they have children who attend school in a different board member’s district and city-wide elections give them the choice to decide who represents their district and their child’s school.

