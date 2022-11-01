Week of Oct. 31: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on non-aerospace manufacturing positions.

MONDAY: Welder | CNH America | Wichita | $25.70 - $29.07 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12172203 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 •1+ years welding experience and/or successful completion of a Technical Diploma/Certification in Welding •Must be able to lift up to 50lbs and meet physical requirements of job. | CNH America has 92 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Post Production Technician (Multiple Shifts) | Fagron Sterile Services | Wichita | $15.00 - $17.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12269466 | Qualifications: •No prior formal training is required. All aspects of Post-Production/Quarantine can be learned on the job. •The clean room technician shall be capable of lifting up to 50 lbs. •Standing for extended periods of time •Able to pass a vision test. | Fagron Sterile Services has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Manufacturing Engineer | Johnson Controls, Inc. | Wichita | $66,000 - $80,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12248112 | Qualifications: •Engineering degree and 1 year experience or 2 year degree and 6 years experience •Knowledge of Lean Manufacturing principles, Ergonomic principles, and Classic Industrial Engineering principles | Johnson Controls, Inc. has 108 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Automation Technician | MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc | Newton | $27.00 - $28.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12247847 | Qualifications: •2 year technical degree in Automation Controls/SCADA, or the equivalent. •Proficient in the use of Ladder Logic, and Microsoft software. •Familiarity with standard industrial wiring practices. | MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc has 13 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Maintenance Mechanic | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | $19.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12192561 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or equivalent •Previous manufacturing maintenance experience preferred •Ability to foster an atmosphere of teamwork and respect clear communication skills | Creekstone Farms has 20 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

