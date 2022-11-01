Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday.

Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting.

He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with rounds he brought from home and assumed the rounds were blanks.

The victim suffered multiple pellet injuries after being hit in the head, face and upper body.

