Campaign 2022: Breaking down special questions on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you go vote this November, you’ll be confronted with a number of questions don’t the ballot.

Two questions every voter in Kansas will see on their ballot are about constitutional amendments.

The first deals with legislative veto power. If approved, Kansas state lawmakers could block or suspend rules and regulations issued by executive branch agencies with just a simple majority vote.

Supporters say it gives lawmakers more oversight. Opponents say it will disrupt checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches. A “yes” vote approves the veto power. A “no” vote maintains current rules.

The next amendment would require counties to elect the position of sheriff with the exception of counties that have already abolished the position. The question would mean no one could be appointed to the position. It would also set specific rules for sheriff recalls.

Riley County is the only county in Kansas that does not have a sheriff. In the 1970s, Riley County consolidated its sheriff’s office with the Manhattan and Ogden police departments. The agency is now led by a special seven-member law board.

A “yes” vote on the “sheriff’s amendment” adopts the change. A “no” vote keeps current rules in place, allowing counties to adopt a consolidated law enforcement model if they choose.

If you live in the Wichita school district, you’ll also see a question about changing how you elect school board members. The USD 259 Board of Education is made up of seven members. Six represent specific districts and the seventh position is “at large.”

Currently, during general elections, all voters within USD 259 boundaries vote on all seats up for election whether they live in a particular board member’s district or not. It’s something advocates have said hurts representation within the community.

A “yes” vote would adopt the voting plan so only voters who live within a board member’s individual district could vote on that position. A “no” vote would maintain the status quo.

There are a series of other issues and special questions across the state. Here are some of the ones we’re tracking.

BOND ISSUES

Winfield USD 465 Bond Issue: Two questions on the ballot: Prop. 1: $46 M. for new elementary school and improvements/renovations/additions to existing schools. Prop. 2: $8.7 M. for new sports complex for Winfield Middle and High Schools.

Newton USD 373 Bond Issue: $8.435 M. for renovations and improvements to Lindley Hall, Santa Fe 5/6 and other district improvements.



SALES TAX QUESTIONS

Many counties and cities have questions on possible sales tax increases on the ballot:

Whitewater - 0.5% sales tax to go toward public services

Abilene - 0.25% sales tax for ten years to fund street improvements

Dodge City - 0.5% sales tax for property tax relief, street improvements, utilities

Hamilton County - 0.5% sales tax for the Hamilton County Library

City of Harper - 0.5% sales tax for streets and public infrastructure

Arlington – 1% tax for 10 years for street maintenance and improvements

Hutchinson – Extend expiration for existing .25% sales tax for City/Cosmosphere/Strataca until March 31, 2029 using money for street and sidewalk improvements, property tax reduction and Cosmosphere and Strataca operations and improvements

Sherman County – 1% sales tax for street improvements

Stevens County – 1% sales tax for property tax relief

Trego County - 0.5% sales tax for economic development

Wallace County - 0.25% sales tax for the Wallace County Community Care Center

LIQUOR QUESTIONS

Butler Co. Liquor Question – Question on whether businesses need to make a certain percentage of sales from food in order to sell liquor.

Haskell Co. Liquor Question – Same as Butler: whether businesses need to make a certain percentage of sales from food in order to sell liquor.

OTHER QUESTIONS

McCracken Government – switch from a “board of commissioners” form of government to a “mayor-council” form of government.

