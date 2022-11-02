Campaign 2022: Election process explained

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - While several counties across Kansas started advanced in-person voting last week, Tuesday marked the deadline for all Kansas counties to begin the process.

Harvey County started early in-person voting last week at the county courthouse in Newton. By Tuesday morning, election officials said more than 1,100 voters had already cast an early in-person ballot.

Harvey County Clerk Rick Piepho holds the lock and key to local election equipment. Harvey County is among the 101 out of 105 counties where the county clerk is also the election commissioner.

“My job is not just elections. We also do tax rolls and a bunch of other things but elections are what I really like the most about my job,” said Piepho.

On Tuesday, the job required Piepho to show a public test of the county’s election equipment.

In Harvey County, voters have the option to fill out a paper ballot by hand, or with the assistance of a marking machine. Once the ballot is printed, the voter can verify their choices.

“That’s the responsibility of the voter is to make sure that ballot, whether they filled out by pen or with a ballot marking device, make sure it’s voted the way they want before they put in to be counted,” explained Piepho.

Once the ballot is cast, it’s recorded in a precinct scanner and the physical ballot is placed inside the locked box.

“I hope that it builds their level of trust in the system. They can trust that their vote is going to be counted securely and accurately,” said Piepho.

The Harvey County clerk encourages voters to contact their election officers if they have questions about the process.

“Laws are different in every state. All I can be really concerned about is Kansas, and complying with Kansas law. But I think our elections are a model for other states,” said Piepho.

Early votes, either by mail or in person, are the first results reported after the polls close on Election Day. It does take to get day-of votes back to the election office and tabulated.

Results are not official until canvassing is complete. Canvassing ensures that every valid vote included the election totals. The

‘Harvey County’s election canvass is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

