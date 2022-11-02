Crews continue to monitor Park City pallet fire, treat hot spots

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews from Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) continue to treat and monitor hot spots at the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. The county said the fire and damage remain contained to the facility.

“Since the previous update, SCFD1 continues to be the only fire crew on the scene. They have strategically moved water streams to direct them in preventing wind from spreading embers. There have not been any issues of fire spread or blowing embers and SCFD1 believes this will not change throughout the afternoon and evening. SCFD1 is in contact with the local National Weather Service office and will adjust its strategy if conditions change,” said the county in a release on Wednesday.

The county said the Evergreen Company has assisted with moving debris away from burning piles. SCFD1 has been in constant contact with Park City officials and water department personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

