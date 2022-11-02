Former Shocker Alec Bohm hits 1,000th homer in World Series history

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates his home run during the second inning in Game 3 of...
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates his home run during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, helping the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series and take a 2-1 series lead.

Bohm led off the bottom of the second inning with a liner over the left-field wall for the milestone homer. Two batters later, Brandon Marsh hit home run No. 1,001, a high fly that a young fan in the front row of the right-field seats dropped back onto the field.

Bohm played at Wichita State from 2016-18 and was named a second-team All-American by Baseball America in 2018 before being drafted No. 3 overall by the Phillies later that year. He was one of five players to hit homers for the Phillies Monday night, joining Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Marsh.

The five home runs tied a World Series record done three previous times — by the 1928 Murderers’ Row New York Yankees when Babe Ruth hit three and Lou Gehrig also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A’s in the first game after the Bay Area earthquake, and by the sign stealing scandal-tainted Astros in 2017. Houston’s Lance McCullers became the first pitcher in postseason history to get tagged for five home runs in a game.

