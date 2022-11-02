Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night.
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita police, 15 shell casings were found in one homeowner’s yard and a bullet hole was found in another neighbor’s car.

Some homeowners are hoping this was just an isolated incident.

“It’s never been anything like last night. It’s never been bad, and I don’t look for it to happen again,” said College Hill resident, Victor Ayalla.

According to WPD, no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact Wichita police or Crimestoppers.

