Helping Hand: L35 Foundation raises safety awareness for firefighters

L35 Foundation
L35 Foundation
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money raised from the 2nd annual L35 Foundation fundraiser golf tournament helps provide training opportunities for firefighters.

Ariana Davis, president and founder of the L35 Foundation, leads the mission to honor her late husband, Sedgwick County Firefighter Lieutenant Bryon Johnson. Johnson was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.

“When Brian passed away, I really wanted to find a way to give back because they gave so much to me when he passed away, and it wasn’t until about four years ago that I thought, I know what I want to do. I want to talk about his accident, I want to talk about his story,” said Davis.

She hopes his story, along with the money raised from the golf tournament, will help other firefighters stay safe.

“We have to be able to send firemen to these trainings. They need to be able to learn all they can because it keeps them at the top of their game, you know, to be able to help our citizens,” she said.

In hopes of helping continue the mission, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave the L35 Foundation a Helping Hand.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation
FLOCK
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
police lights
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
Senior Services of Wichita
Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service

Latest News

Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event
Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event
L35 Foundation
L35 Foundation receives Helping Hand
Senior Services of Wichita
Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service
Safety tips and a helpful app for trick-or-treating.
PHOTO GALLERY: Happy Halloween