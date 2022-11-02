Helping Hand: L35 Foundation raises safety awareness for firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money raised from the 2nd annual L35 Foundation fundraiser golf tournament helps provide training opportunities for firefighters.

Ariana Davis, president and founder of the L35 Foundation, leads the mission to honor her late husband, Sedgwick County Firefighter Lieutenant Bryon Johnson. Johnson was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.

“When Brian passed away, I really wanted to find a way to give back because they gave so much to me when he passed away, and it wasn’t until about four years ago that I thought, I know what I want to do. I want to talk about his accident, I want to talk about his story,” said Davis.

She hopes his story, along with the money raised from the golf tournament, will help other firefighters stay safe.

“We have to be able to send firemen to these trainings. They need to be able to learn all they can because it keeps them at the top of their game, you know, to be able to help our citizens,” she said.

In hopes of helping continue the mission, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave the L35 Foundation a Helping Hand.

