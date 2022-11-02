Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opens in Augusta

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Midwest Hemp Technology announced the company’s opening of a hemp grain and fiber processing facility in Kansas today. Located in Augusta, the four acre headquarters includes multiple buildings and storage facilities. MHT produces hemp grain food products, hurd and fiber. The community is invited to tour the facility at 1604 Custer Lane, ask questions and sample hemp products at an open house event.

In collaboration with local farmers and channel partners, Midwest Hemp Technology processes Kansas-grown hemp for industrial purposes.

Hemp grain is cleaned, sorted, dehulled and pressed to make food for humans and animals. Midwest Hemp Technology aims to create a regional supply chain. The company makes a variety of hemp based products from Kansas farms for use around the country.

“Hemp fiber and grain crops have the potential to supply food for humans and animals, textiles, plastic replacements, wood alternatives, bio-adsorbents and many other environmentally friendly products, managing partner Troy Palmer said. “The plant grows quickly with less water than corn or soybeans and it captures carbon in the atmosphere. There are quite literally thousands of reasons why hemp is important to American agriculture and industry. We are so proud to play a part in this crops’ reemergence.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash
FLOCK
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
Senior Services of Wichita
Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
severe weather outlook
Not feeling like November today

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates his home run during the second inning in Game 3 of...
Former Shocker Alec Bohm hits 1,000th homer in World Series history
Factfinder 12 Cold Case
Factfinder 12 Cold Case
Advance in-person voting Nov. 2022.
Campaign 2022: Election process explained
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill