Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opens in Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Midwest Hemp Technology announced the company’s opening of a hemp grain and fiber processing facility in Kansas today. Located in Augusta, the four acre headquarters includes multiple buildings and storage facilities. MHT produces hemp grain food products, hurd and fiber. The community is invited to tour the facility at 1604 Custer Lane, ask questions and sample hemp products at an open house event.

In collaboration with local farmers and channel partners, Midwest Hemp Technology processes Kansas-grown hemp for industrial purposes.

Hemp grain is cleaned, sorted, dehulled and pressed to make food for humans and animals. Midwest Hemp Technology aims to create a regional supply chain. The company makes a variety of hemp based products from Kansas farms for use around the country.

“Hemp fiber and grain crops have the potential to supply food for humans and animals, textiles, plastic replacements, wood alternatives, bio-adsorbents and many other environmentally friendly products, managing partner Troy Palmer said. “The plant grows quickly with less water than corn or soybeans and it captures carbon in the atmosphere. There are quite literally thousands of reasons why hemp is important to American agriculture and industry. We are so proud to play a part in this crops’ reemergence.”

