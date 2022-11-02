In-person early voting picks up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018.

So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due to fewer mail-in ballots requested and sent out to voters. However, early voting is picking up with more people showing up to polling locations.

New numbers out Wednesday from the Kansas Secretary of State show early in-person voting now outpacing levels seen during the 2018 midterms. The latest number for in-person early voting is 134,000, about 1,000 more than four years ago

Among the locations for early in-person voting is the Machinists Union in south Wichita where on Wednesday, a steady flow of people passed through to vote.

“It means not standing in long lines on Election Day and just getting it done and knowing that I’ve done my civic duty and voted,” said Sedgwick County early voter Doris Montgomery.

Friends University Political Science Professor Dr. Russell Arben Fox said midterm elections normally have lower turnout when compared to presidential election years.

“There’s reason to believe overall turnout will be higher than the norm, exceeding the rate of population growth, because we have seen election cycles where turnout has been statistically higher,” he said.

Entering the the final days of the 2022 election cycle, candidates at the local, state and national levels are making their final pitches to get voters out. Dr. Fox said a challenge is figuring out what issues will connect with voters.

“What you mostly rely on in trying to figure that out is, what has connected with voters in the past? And right now, a lot of predictions are all messed up,” he said. “We don’t know what voters are going to turn out to vote. We don’t know what their dispositions will be.”

In Sedgwick County, voters recently received a mailer detailing information for voting early and on Election Day. The county didn’t want to send out a mailer that included an advanced ballot application as it has in years past. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said that was a decision made between the election office and county commissioners. Tuesday, Nov. 1, was the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

