In-person early voting picks up in Kansas

"I voted" stickers at Sedgwick County early-voting site.
"I voted" stickers at Sedgwick County early-voting site.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018.

So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due to fewer mail-in ballots requested and sent out to voters. However, early voting is picking up with more people showing up to polling locations.

New numbers out Wednesday from the Kansas Secretary of State show early in-person voting now outpacing levels seen during the 2018 midterms. The latest number for in-person early voting is 134,000, about 1,000 more than four years ago

Among the locations for early in-person voting is the Machinists Union in south Wichita where on Wednesday, a steady flow of people passed through to vote.

“It means not standing in long lines on Election Day and just getting it done and knowing that I’ve done my civic duty and voted,” said Sedgwick County early voter Doris Montgomery.

Friends University Political Science Professor Dr. Russell Arben Fox said midterm elections normally have lower turnout when compared to presidential election years.

“There’s reason to believe overall turnout will be higher than the norm, exceeding the rate of population growth, because we have seen election cycles where turnout has been statistically higher,” he said.

Entering the the final days of the 2022 election cycle, candidates at the local, state and national levels are making their final pitches to get voters out. Dr. Fox said a challenge is figuring out what issues will connect with voters.

“What you mostly rely on in trying to figure that out is, what has connected with voters in the past? And right now, a lot of predictions are all messed up,” he said. “We don’t know what voters are going to turn out to vote. We don’t know what their dispositions will be.”

In Sedgwick County, voters recently received a mailer detailing information for voting early and on Election Day. The county didn’t want to send out a mailer that included an advanced ballot application as it has in years past. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said that was a decision made between the election office and county commissioners. Tuesday, Nov. 1, was the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation
FLOCK
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
police lights
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
Senior Services of Wichita
Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service

Latest News

New poll shows Gov. Laura Kelly with slight lead in Kansas gubernatorial race
Campaign 2022
Campaign 2022: Breaking down special questions on your ballot
Kansas Sheriffs Association
Kansas sheriffs push for passage of constitutional amendment
Advance in-person voting Nov. 2022.
Campaign 2022: Election process explained