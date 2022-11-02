Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting

By The Associated Press and Margaret Stafford
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in the death of a man he shot with a defective beanbag round.

Virgil Brewer was charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter in the October 2017 death of Steven Myers in Sun City, 300 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wyandotte County jury deliberated for four hours after a weeklong trial before returning the verdict Wednesday.

Investigators say Brewer shot Myers with a defective beanbag round from his personal shotgun. Brewer and two other officers were responding to a call about an armed man on a street after an altercation at a bar. Myers was not armed when he was shot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation
FLOCK
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
police lights
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
Senior Services of Wichita
Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service

Latest News

Wichita Art Museum
Where’s Shane? Learning about National Philanthropy Day
A large fire started outside the Evergreen Companies building in Park City.
Crews continue to monitor Park City pallet fire, treat hot spots
Fort Hays State University wrestling
Fort Hays State the first university in Kansas to offer women’s wrestling
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta