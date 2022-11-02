KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas basketball told the NCAA’s Independent Resolution last week that it was imposing a 4-game suspension for coach Bill Self, among several other self-imposed sanctions. The punishments are in response to the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into KU’s recruiting practices. The school first received a notice of allegations in September 2019.

The sanctions include:

Four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend to be served during the first four regular season games of the 2022-23 season - against Omaha, North Dakota State, Duke and Southern Utah.

The absence of Self and Townsend from all off-campus recruiting-related activities for four months (April through July 2022).

The reduction of four official visits during this academic year and in 2023-24.

The reduction of three total scholarships in Men’s Basketball; to be distributed over the next three years.

The implementation of a six-week ban on recruiting communications, a six-week ban on unofficial visits and a thirteen-day reduction in the number of permissible recruiting days during the 2022-23 calendar year.

No official visits for 2022 Late Night in the Phog.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding Men’s Basketball student-athletes and coaches. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach during the first four games. Per confidentiality guidelines related to infraction cases, we are unable to comment in depth until there is full resolution of this matter.”

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions,” Self said. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.”

