Local senior service program at risk of closing

Roving Pantry of Wichita
Roving Pantry of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita seniors are in danger of losing a vital service at the end of year, due to lack of funding.

Wichita’s Roving Pantry is a senior service program that has provided groceries and home checks for more than 40 years. Executive staff said the organization is running out of money and could shut down by the end of 2022. The executive director for Wichita Senior Services is now asking for the community’s help to keep this service in operation.

“What we are asking for is, we need $50,000 by December 15th to continue this program in 2023. We are funded through the country, but that funding is limited and the costs have just grown,” said Laurel Alkire, Executive Director of Wichita Senior Services.

If you would like to donate, click here.

