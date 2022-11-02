Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Kick off the holiday season by joining us for the first annual holiday lighting event at the historic Union Station in downtown Wichita!

The event is free to the public on November 17th from 5:30 pm through 7:30 pm benefitting the Wichita Children's Home. Wichita Mayor Whipple will do the honor of flipping on the switch to light the Christmas tree.

Santa Claus is going to be in attendance at this holiday festivity! Photo opportunities with Santa will be available, as well as other fun entertainment. You can expect horse drawn carriage rides, live reindeer (yes you can pet it!) , Interactive kids' station and Johnson's Garden Center will be there with a Holiday Trolley where folks can create their own wreath.

Vistors are encouraged to bring unwrapped toy for the Wichita Children's Home.


Festivities will include:
* Toy drive (Please bring a new toy; drop boxes will be on site)
* Lighting of the Douglas bridge train
* Photos with Santa
* Horse drawn Carriage rides
* A live reindeer
* Interactive kids' station
* Hot cocoa and cookies
* Music from local choirs and artists
* Pop-up Christmas Tent

