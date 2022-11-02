More wind and warmth today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another unseasonably warm day as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 70s, or 10-15 degrees above average for early November.

The wind will also return later today, and it will be stronger than Tuesday. Sustained wind between 20-30 mph will occasionally gust over 40 mph increasing the wildfire weather concern, especially over western Kansas where humidity will be lower.

A powerful storm system will begin impacting Kansas Thursday afternoon/evening and then exit on Friday night. Some of the storms on Thursday evening/night may be severe, and some of the rainfall Friday could be heavy.

The best chance of damaging wind gusts, some hail, and possibly an isolated tornado will be found over central Kansas Thursday night, mainly after 9 pm. More rain and thunder are likely Friday, and heavy rain is a concern, especially along and east of I-135.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy; overnight storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 60. Cloudy, breezy; rain/storms likely.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 64. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 72. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 46. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 50. High: 73. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com