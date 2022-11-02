New poll shows Gov. Laura Kelly with slight lead in Kansas gubernatorial race

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week from Election Day, there’s new polling in two very close races in Kansas.

The poll was commissioned and paid for by Nexstar Media Group Inc. partners KSNW-TV, KSNT-TV, KSNF/KODE-TV and WDAF-TV, and The Hill.

In the race for the Kansas governor’s seat, 46 percent of voters surveyed said they would vote for Democrat Laura Kelly compared to 43 percent for Republican Derek Schmidt. Five percent of voters support Independent Dennis Pyle and 5% of voters are undecided., and 5% of voters are undecided. With undecided voters’ support accounted for, Kelly’s support grows to 49% and Schmidt’s to 44%.

Kansas 2022 General Election Poll

The race for Kansas attorney general remains a dead heat. Democrat Chris Mann leads Republican Kris Kobach by one point, 44% to 43%. Eleven percent of voters are undecided, and 3% would vote for someone else.

The poll surveyed voters on other issues including marijuana and student loan forgiveness.

A majority of Kansas voters (61%) support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state, while 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent are unsure or have no opinion.

Half of the voters (50%) oppose the Student Debt Relief Plan, while 35% support the cancellation, and 15% are unsure or have no opinion.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

