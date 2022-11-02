Prolonged drought impacting bird migration in Cheyenne Bottoms

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cheyenne Bottoms wetland, located near Great Bend, is a critical spot for many birds flying south during their annual migration.

Curtis Wolf, site manager at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, said normally, Cheyenne Bottoms is home to a wide variety of birds. But due to extensive drought, the birds that typically travel through the area have been forced to look elsewhere for a source of water.

“It’s most notorious for attracting shore birds and waterfowl, especially this time of year with fall migration,” said Wolf.

But the wetland, known to attract large flocks of migrating birds this time of year, is totally dry.

“There’s no water in the pools we would typically have water in,” Wolf said.

While we know the drought has been tough on people, in this area, it’s even worse for the birds.

“Unfortunately, this could be to their detriment. They rely on places like Cheyenne Bottoms to refuel and put some energy reserves on as they’re going on this thousands-of-miles journey,” said Wolf.

It means the birds will have to fuel up somewhere else.

“They’ll skip over us or they’re going to try to find other places that have the resources that they are looking for,” Wolf said.

Even more difficult is how expansive the drought is over the region. Wolf said it’s up to the public to help.

“It is a good time to consider what our activities are, and what effect we are having on the natural resources in our area, and how we can be a little more conservation-minded.”

