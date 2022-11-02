Prolonged drought impacting bird migration in Cheyenne Bottoms

The Kansas wetland is a critical spot for many migratory birds, but prolonged drought means they're having to look elsewhere for water.a
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cheyenne Bottoms wetland, located near Great Bend, is a critical spot for many birds flying south during their annual migration.

Curtis Wolf, site manager at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, said normally, Cheyenne Bottoms is home to a wide variety of birds. But due to extensive drought, the birds that typically travel through the area have been forced to look elsewhere for a source of water.

“It’s most notorious for attracting shore birds and waterfowl, especially this time of year with fall migration,” said Wolf.

But the wetland, known to attract large flocks of migrating birds this time of year, is totally dry.

“There’s no water in the pools we would typically have water in,” Wolf said.

While we know the drought has been tough on people, in this area, it’s even worse for the birds.

“Unfortunately, this could be to their detriment. They rely on places like Cheyenne Bottoms to refuel and put some energy reserves on as they’re going on this thousands-of-miles journey,” said Wolf.

It means the birds will have to fuel up somewhere else.

“They’ll skip over us or they’re going to try to find other places that have the resources that they are looking for,” Wolf said.

Even more difficult is how expansive the drought is over the region. Wolf said it’s up to the public to help.

“It is a good time to consider what our activities are, and what effect we are having on the natural resources in our area, and how we can be a little more conservation-minded.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
Fire crews have contained the fire at the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility. The fire is...
Fire contained at Evergreen Pallet Recycling Facility
Kechi Police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife.
Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife
diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash

Latest News

Advance in-person voting Nov. 2022.
Voting process explained
Cheyenne Bottoms
Impact of drought on Cheyenne Bottoms
Turkey
Kansas grocery store works to ease inflation’s impact on Thanksgiving
Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid will be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to DWI causing a...
Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in prison for DWI crash that injured 5-year-old girl