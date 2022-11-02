Rain, thunder, and a little snow for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong low pressure system and cold front will move through Thursday night and Friday, bringing much of the state a good chance for rain, thunderstorms, and a little light snow. It should begin after 10pm Thursday and continue throughout the day Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies and windy weather will be common Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s with wind gusts around 35 mph.

Rain and storms develop late Thursday night across western Kansas and then spread east early Friday. The rush hour will be wet for central and eastern Kansas, but severe storms are unlikely. Rainfall amounts will be highest east of a line from Hays to Dodge City, where .50″-1″ amounts look likely. Highest totals overall will be east of I-135 with over an inch likely.

Snow is expected for western Kansas from Friday morning and into the afternoon. The ground is much to warm right now, so accumulations are unlikely.

Skies will begin clearing for Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and thunder likely after midnight. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 60 Morning storms, then afternoon rain.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 37 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 46 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 55 AM showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 57 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.