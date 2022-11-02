Road closures announced for Wichita Toy Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released a list of road closures for the Wichita Toy Run on Sunday.

Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.

The route is Douglas and Main, east to Broadway and north on Broadway to Hartman Arena in Park City. If drivers need to cross Broadway between Douglas and Hartman Arena, the following detours are recommended:

If you’re coming from the north use I-235

If you’re coming from the south, use Kellogg or anywhere South of Douglas Street

