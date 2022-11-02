Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating gunshots fired in a road rage incident that ended in a car crash.

According to Wichita police, gunshots were fired near the intersection of Harry and Oliver at approximately 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

When police arrived to the scene, officers located the victim, who was shot at, in what they say was an apparent road rage incident. After shots were fired, police say the victim sped into the intersection and crashed into another car. No one in the crash was injured.

The investigation into who fired gunshots is ongoing.

