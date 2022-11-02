Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating gunshots fired in a road rage incident that ended in a car crash.

According to Wichita police, gunshots were fired near the intersection of Harry and Oliver at approximately 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

When police arrived to the scene, officers located the victim, who was shot at, in what they say was an apparent road rage incident. After shots were fired, police say the victim sped into the intersection and crashed into another car. No one in the crash was injured.

The investigation into who fired gunshots is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
Fire crews have contained the fire at the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility. The fire is...
Fire contained at Evergreen Pallet Recycling Facility
Kechi Police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife.
Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife
diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash

Latest News

Roving Pantry of Wichita
Local senior service program at risk of closing
Advance in-person voting Nov. 2022.
Voting process explained
Prolonged drought is affecting the annual migration through Cheyenne Bottoms as birds head...
Prolonged drought impacting bird migration in Cheyenne Bottoms
Cheyenne Bottoms
Impact of drought on Cheyenne Bottoms