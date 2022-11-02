Updated COVID vaccine available in Sedgwick County for anyone 5 and older

Sedgwick County, Kansas
KWCH
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department announced that it is accepting appointments for anyone who is at least 5 years old to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at its main clinic at 2716 W. Central.

Starting next week, Sedgwick County said there will also be several walk-in mobile clinics for children and adults to get updated COVID-19 shots at no cost. Dates, times and locations for the mobile clinics include:

DATETIMELOCATION
Monday, Nov. 73 to 7 p.m.Walters Library
4195 E. Harry St., Wichita

Wednesday, Nov. 9
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.		Wichita State University
Charles Koch Arena
1845 Fairmount St., Wichita
Saturday, Nov. 12Noon to 3 p.m.St. Mark United Methodist Church
1525 N. Lorraine, Wichita

The county said everyone 5 and older is eligible to receive the updated vaccine if they completed their primary COVID-19 shots or received a booster at least two months ago. The county clarified that the updated vaccine hasn’t yet been approved for children younger than 5.

“The new vaccine, also called bivalent booster, provides protection against the original coronavirus and current variants,” the county said. “The Commonwealth Fund estimates that if 80% of eligible Americans stay up-to-date by getting the updated vaccine, 90,000 deaths and 936,000 hospitalizations can be prevented this winter.”

