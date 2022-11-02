Where’s Shane? Applejack Pumpkin Patch

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re headed out to the pumpkin patch for Where’s Shane this morning!

We stop by Applejack Pumpkin Patch today to try out all the cool things they have to offer including a pumpkin slingshot, petting zoo, and more!

For more info on all the fun things you can do-- check out applejackpumpkinpatch.com.

