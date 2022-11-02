Where’s Shane? Learning about National Philanthropy Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National Philanthropy Day is coming up, and there are a ton of ways to celebrate, including donating to charity and volunteering. Fundraising can be a huge part of philanthropy and coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Hyatt Regency Hotel will host a full day of educational sessions and an awards luncheon. You can find more information on how to get tickets for the event at afpwichita.com.

