Where’s Shane? Learning about National Philanthropy Day

There are a ton of ways to celebrate, including donating to charity and volunteering. On National Philanthropy Day, no act of kindness goes unnoticed.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National Philanthropy Day is coming up, and there are a ton of ways to celebrate, including donating to charity and volunteering. Fundraising can be a huge part of philanthropy and coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Hyatt Regency Hotel will host a full day of educational sessions and an awards luncheon. You can find more information on how to get tickets for the event at afpwichita.com.

