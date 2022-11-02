Wichita Public Schools holding listening sessions on Southeast High School boundaries

Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools will host two listening sessions for selected Southeast High School families who may be impacted by a potential boundary change. The change, which could move some students from Southeast to Heights, is being considered to reduce the size of Southeast’s population.

Families who live in the area that could see a change are invited to provide feedback on two aspects of the potential change:

  • The potential that a special transfer would be offered to current Southeast students that would allow them to attend Heights beginning in January 2023 if they so choose, and
  • The possibility of permanently changing the high school boundary attendance area for families who live in the area from Southeast to Heights, beginning in Fall 2023.

The two parent feedback sessions for those families are:

  • Wednesday, November 2 at 6 p.m. at Coleman Middle School
  • Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. at Adams Elementary School

Families will also have an opportunity to share feedback online if they are not able to attend in person.

All feedback from the parent sessions, along with feedback from sessions previously held with affected students and school staff, will be incorporated into the recommendation that will be made to the Wichita Board of Education on Monday, November 7.

