ALDI to ‘rewind’ prices on Thanksgiving items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ALDI is rewinding the prices on some Thanksgiving favorites back to what they were in 2019.

Starting Nov. 2, the store started selling holiday essentials, ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, for discounts of up to 30% off, to match the 2019 prices.

“Think favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, award-winning wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons and apple pie, to name a few. Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings,” said the discount grocery chain.

The 2019 Thanksgiving Price Rewind is available on select ALDI products based on average retail at ALDI from Nov. 2-29, 2019. Deals are available in-store and online.

