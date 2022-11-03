Lawrence police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ as holidays approach

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) – The Lawrence Police Department is warning the community to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang.” The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, according to police, then uses stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make large purchases in gift cards or to get cash.

“The group got its name because they’re known for using bank drive thru lanes furthest from the teller, believing they’re less apt to be identified.  They also use self-checkout lanes to purchase gift cards.  Thieves are bold and known to hit quickly, even in broad daylight, in places where people may leave their purse or wallet.  Dog parks, gyms, and day cares are clear targets because the thieves may be lucky enough to find an unlocked car.  Even if they need to break a window, the group is known for their speed,” said LKPD.

The police department said over the past several months, officers have taken reports of suspects fitting the FLG characteristics. The group comes into town and leaves quickly. The thieves usually travel in pairs. The men will perform the burglaries. The women will then dress up to look like the person on the stolen ID, using wigs and sunglasses, and cash checks or use the cards. They generally have out-of-state tags registered to a rental car.

“Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need to do a better job of not leaving purses and wallets in view.  A car window is no barrier for this group.  They’ll break a window out quicker than you and I can click our key fob.  It’s important to get in the habit of putting anything of value in your trunk or taking it with you. This group moves fast,” says LKPD spokesperson Laura McCabe.

