Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD.

Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this summer for Gumm, who lost his K-9 partner in 2017 while attempting an arrest. A charity fun run was held in September to help with medical expense and assist Gumm’s family.

