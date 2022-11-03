Parents, hospitals overwhelmed by growing number of RSV cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a trying time for many parents of young children as RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus, spreads across Kansas and leads to hospitalizations. The highly contagious virus is spreading earlier than normal this year.

There’s no treatment for RSV, so a lot of the work pediatric medical staff provides is supportive care to make sure children who are hospitalized can breathe and have the oxygen and fluids for hydration that they need.

Pediatric units like the Wesley Children’s Hospital are seeing the impact of RSV spreading.

“I would say the vast majority of pediatric patients hospitalized at the moment have RSV,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, Pediatric Hospitalist at Wesley Medical Center.

She said RSV is the busiest time of year. It’s a seasonal virus that normally appears in late November or early December, but this year, it showed up early.

Shawna Rangel’s daughter, Sawyer, is almost six months old. She’s recovering from a serious bout with RSV.

“When it does hit your kids and their body can’t fight it, the only way to describe it is a nightmare,” said Rangel.

A little more than a week ago, Rangel said she noticed Sawyer struggling to breathe and eat. She was also fighting a high fever.

“She couldn’t even cry. Her cry wasn’t even a normal cry. She couldn’t even get the breath out of her to cry,” said Rangel.

After several trips to the hospital, Sawyer was finally admitted and hooked up to an IV. Her mother said a chest x-ray showed the baby’s left lung wasn’t functioning like it was supposed to, and she wasn’t breathing on her own. She had to have high-flow oxygen. Then, Sawyer was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

“(I) sat on her bed and just begged God not to take her,” recalls Rangel. “I did not think she was going to make it out.”

Rangel said the medical team stabilized Sawyer and soon she was breathing on her own.

“She woke up, and even the hospital told us, ‘the baby we’re looking at now is a totally different baby than what you brought us,’” Rangel remembers.

Dr. Kuhlmann said RSV can be especially difficult for infants.

“They can just get a lot of mucus and debris in those airways, swelling of those airways, which can cause some wheezing, some airway obstruction,” she said.

Dr. Kuhlmann said there are suction or aspirator devices that parents can buy from the pharmacy and use at home to clear airways and mucus. She said it’s especially important before feeding. She also said to watch for signs of when medical care might be needed.

“Things we look for are retractions, where you can kind of see the spaces in between their ribs or underneath their ribs or really using their belly muscles to breathe,” said Dr. Kuhlmann.

Sawyer is back home and, while she’s still dealing with a runny nose and a cough, she is doing better and playing with her siblings again. Her mother said four out of her five children got RSV, but Sawyer and her twin sister were most impacted. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

RSV is easily spread, and most kids have contracted it by the time they’re two years old.

Dr. Kuhlmann said the best prevention comes down to the basics of washing your hands, sanitizing surfaces and avoiding crowded places, especially if you have an infant.

