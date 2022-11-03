Partnership bringing cybersecurity center to Wichita

Knowmadics, a software company based in Virginia will build a center for national cybersecurity...
Knowmadics, a software company based in Virginia will build a center for national cybersecurity initiatives at Groover Labs in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita-based nonprofit on Thursday announced its newest partner coming to town and with that comes opportunities for technology growth and jobs. Knowmadics, a software company based in Virginia will build a center for national cybersecurity initiatives at Groover Labs, an approximate 42,000 square-foot facility that serves as a co-working space in downtown Wichita.

The center aims to advance technology growth while solving cybersecurity challenges the nation faces.

“We’re very excited about having (Knowmadics) be part of our community and growing a cybersecurity job force here. We have the talent,” said Groover Labs Cofounder Tracy Hoover.

Knowmadics said the center will create high-quality jobs in Wichita and recruit from local universities, including potential internship opportunities. A news release from the Greater Wichita Partnership said Knowmadics already has started this outreach by working toward establishing a collaborative cyber lab academic curriculum through a partnership with Friends University.

“Kansas has emerged as a national leader in industry innovation and workforce development, and I’m pleased the partnership between Knowmadics and Groover Labs will help build on this success,” said Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan). “The new Cyber Center will not only advance technology growth, but will also create good jobs and utilize the talented students and experts in the Wichita area.”

