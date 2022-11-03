Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on new housing for seniors

Salina Presbyterian Manor groundbreaking
Salina Presbyterian Manor groundbreaking(Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America Board of Trustees and leadership, along with Salina Presbyterian Manor, broke ground Wednesday on the addition of new villas for the senior living on community.

The $15 million project will begin with the building of 22 new villas with the ability to add seven more villas. The villas will be the only single-detached homes at the 35-acre campus, located near the existing pond, with several walking paths and a new pickleball court. The Villas will have four distinctive designs ranging from 1,360 square feet to 1,828 square feet.

“Salina Presbyterian Manor opened its door on February of 1980,” said Bruce H. Shogren, President/CEO of PMMA. “Ever since, it’s become part of the tapestry of the Salina community. This addition affords us the opportunity to turn the spotlight on this wonderful project and community in order to celebrate its 42-years of heritage with the greater Salina community.”

Construction on the site for The Villas at Salina Presbyterian Manor is slated to begin this month (November) with the first expected Villa ready for occupancy in fall of 2023.

