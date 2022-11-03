Schwan’s Company to expand distribution facility in Salina, add 225 new jobs

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Schwan’s will expand its pizza production facility in Salina. A move the company said brings more highly-skilled jobs to the community.

Schwan’s plans to build a “state of the art,” 140,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center at its existing pizza plant. The facility will store and distribute food made at the plant. This is in addition to the 400,000-square-foot plant expansion already nearing completion.

Schwan’s expects the project to add up to 225 jobs to the community.

“The decision to expand here and to put their distribution center here, that means that it’s a long-term commitment, we spend a little less time worrying about whether Schwan’s might wander away, it’s a commitment to Kansas and it sends a message to other companies we better take a look at Kansas,” said Senator Jerry Moran.

The project will begin in 2023 and should be completed by 20-25.

Products produced at the Salina plant include “Tony’s” and “Red Baron” pizzas sold across the country and pizzas for food service venues like schools.

