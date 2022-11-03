Sedgwick County explains how your early vote is counted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kansas can choose from three ways to vote. Two of them are already being utilized - early in-person voting and mail-in ballots.

The deadline to request an advance mail ballot was Tuesday. Sedgwick County sent out roughly 34,000 mail ballots and approximately 18,000 have been returned. Those ballots can be mailed back to the election office, dropped off at a secure ballot drop box or dropped off at any polling location (find locations here).

On Thursday, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo showed how mail-in ballots are counted. It starts with batching ballots into groups of 20.

“Each ballot that comes into our office is like a dollar bill coming into a bank,” Caudillo explains. ”It is counted and accounted for, and balanced, all the way through the process.”

It’s a process that has many checks and balances. The receiving team checks signatures that must match voter registrations. If there’s a problem it goes to the “curing” team.

“You forgot to sign the return envelope that came with your mail-in ballot,” Caudillo continues.

Once the envelope enters the database, it then goes to another secured location. This is where the envelopes are opened and separated by a bipartisan team. From there, ballots are sent through the central account scanner to register the selections.

“It will register it internally and we’ll back that up to a disk that on election night we can get that read into our system and reported out. But it doesn’t show any results here. And we don’t print out any results. We don’t produce election results until election night,” said Caudillo.

After ballots are counted, they’re sealed and stored away, unless there’s a recount or a judge’s order.

“Our processes have a lot of safeguards in place to make sure that voters who are able to cast a ballot, get their ballot cast and get it counted. So, we really like our processes. There are a lot of steps. But it’s worth the work because we want to make sure that our elections are safe, secure and accurate,” said Caudillo.

Early in-person voting continues on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 16 satellite locations (you can find them here). Advance voting continues Monday, only at the Sedgwick County Election Office, until noon.

Sedgwick County said just over 27,000 people have voted early in person.

