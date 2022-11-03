Severe storm chances across Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.

Expect storms to get started over western Kansas after 11 pm, and then move east overnight into early Friday. The best chance of storms in the Wichita area will arrive after 4 am into the Friday morning commute.

Some of the storms will be severe producing damaging wind gusts between 60-70 mph. Areas of heavy rain and small hail are also possible, but the risk of a stray tornado is near zero.

The rain should wind down by Friday afternoon/evening leaving us dry and eventually warmer this weekend. Highs in the 50s tomorrow will climb into the 60s on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Storms likely, some severe, after midnight. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then afternoon showers/falling temps. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 48.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 64. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 70. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 46. High: 71. Increasing clouds.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 73. Isolated shower/drizzle, then clearing and breezy.

Wed: Low: 57. High: 74. Partly cloudy; breezy and warm.

