‘Trash to Trends:’ Recycling, design contest challenges Kansas high school students

In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOHN, Kan. (KWCH) - A competition challenging high school students to turn recycled material into wearable outfits happened Wednesday, Nov. 2 in St. John.

The 5th Annual Trash to Trends recycled art competition included a fashion show featuring an array of student-created outfits. The competition and fashion show began in 2018 with a creative inspiration from St. John K-12 art teacher Brad Emery and his wife.

Students from eight schools in a 100-mile radius participated in the Trash to Trends competition Wednesday, showcasing skills in turning items otherwise destined for a landfill or a recycle center into uniquely stylish clothing. Featured artists represented the communities of St. John, Larned, Macksville, Little River, McPherson, Medicine Lodge and Greensburg.

