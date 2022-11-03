‘Trash to Trends:’ Recycling, design contest challenges Kansas high school students

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KWCH) - A competition challenging high school students to turn recycled material into wearable outfits happened Wednesday, Nov. 2 in St. John.

The 5th Annual Trash to Trends recycled art competition included a fashion show featuring an array of student-created outfits. The competition and fashion show began in 2018 with a creative inspiration from St. John K-12 art teacher Brad Emery and his wife.

Students from eight schools in a 100-mile radius participated in the Trash to Trends competition Wednesday, showcasing skills in turning items otherwise destined for a landfill or a recycle center into uniquely stylish clothing. Featured artists represented the communities of St. John, Larned, Macksville, Little River, McPherson, Medicine Lodge and Greensburg.

