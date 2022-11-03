Where’s Shane? Gingerbread Village

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!

We’re headed out today to Exploration Place for Gingerbread Village! This fun, annual event gives you the opportunity to bring a gingerbread house creation to life -- with candy, icing, and of course, gingerbread! It all happens Nov. 12-13!

You can find more information at exploration.org/event/gingerbread-village.

