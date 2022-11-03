Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that the Police Department and Bike Walk Wichita have collaborated in distributing bike lights at the time of the fall time change from daylight savings time. Kansas law requires that anyone riding a bicycle at night must have at least a front light and a rear reflector. Bike Walk Wichita received a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to distribute lights and reflectors to bicyclists who do not have them. Bike Walk Wichita is using the grant funds to purchase lights and reflectors that it regularly distributes to cyclists through various programs.

If anyone needs a light and is not able to be at the distribution event on November 4 or 11, they can also receive a light by coming to Bike Walk Wichita’s ReCycle program at 325 N. St. Francis, open Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m., Thursdays 6-8 p.m., Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Daylight saving ends on Nov. 6.

