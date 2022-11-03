Wichita Public Schools superintendent to retire end of school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson issued a letter to parents on Thursday announcing her retirement at the end of the school year. Dr. Thompson has led Kansas’ largest district since July 2017.

Thompson, a Wichita Heights High School graduate, began her 25-year-in USD 259 as a teacher at then-Ingalls Elementary School.

“She transitioned into a building leader and then a district-level administrator prior to her appointment at Wichita’s superintendent in spring 2017,” the bio for Thompson on the Wichita Public Schools website says.

Dr. Thompson’s tenure guiding Wichita Public Schools included challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and transitions to remote learning.

You can read the superintendent’s letter to parents below:

Good afternoon WPS parents and caregivers,

It is with great pride in all your students and our district has accomplished together that I write to let you know I will be retiring from the Wichita Public Schools at the end of this school year. I have been part of the WPS family literally my entire life, and for 31 years I have devoted my career to educating Wichita’s children. I’ve had the honor of serving as your superintendent since 2017, and the time has come that I will now be able to retire through the KPERS system, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Until that time, I will continue to give 100% to our students and this amazing school district.

Our district has accomplished so much through the course of our Every Student Future Ready strategic plan – increasing graduation rates, early grades literacy growth, a remarkable transformation of our Career and Technical Education program and certifications earned by WPS students, creation of the Early College Academy, strong and impactful community and business partnerships, creation of the Superintendent’s Legacy Fund and golf tournament, and a commitment to safe school environments that focused and sustained us through the COVID crisis. I remain your superintendent and faithful leader through the end of this school year, and will continue to focus our collective efforts on a body of work that has student success at its core.

I chose to announce my intention now so that our Board of Education will have sufficient time to search for a new leader. I have informed the board of my decision, and I know they plan to hold their first public discussion about the process at their next meeting this coming Monday. Please know, you have elected leaders who are committed to the success of this district and each of your students. I’m confident they will continue to honor and support our strategic plan, and they will continue to make the best-possible decisions with the success of our students at the forefront. In addition, we have remarkable district leaders who will continue to support and inspire our staff and students to achieve greatness. BOE President Reeser will share more with you after Monday’s BOE discussion.

Please know that it has been my deepest honor to serve our community and my school district as your superintendent.

Respectfully,

Alicia Thompson

Superintendent

