Wichita State handles Newman in exhibition

RECAP FROM WICHITA STATE ATHLETICS (GOSHOCKERS.COM)

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Craig Porter Jr. scored 13 points and Wichita State used a pair of extended scoring runs to put away Newman University, 83-52, Wednesday evening in an exhibition game at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers reeled off 17 straight points to turn an 11-8 deficit into a 25-11 cushion near the midway point of the first half. They led by as many as 37 late in the second half after another 20-0 push. All 14 Shockers who dressed saw action. Porter tallied 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds and four assists, and

Gus Okafor joined him in double-figures with 11 points. Seven-footer Quincy Ballard paced the rebounding with seven, while Shammah Scott handed out a team-best five assists in 13 minutes.

Latik Murphy scored a game-high 14 points to lead Newman.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com