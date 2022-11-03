Wichita State handles Newman in exhibition

Wichita State beats Newman in exhibition, 83-52.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RECAP FROM WICHITA STATE ATHLETICS (GOSHOCKERS.COM)

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Craig Porter Jr. scored 13 points and Wichita State used a pair of extended scoring runs to put away Newman University, 83-52, Wednesday evening in an exhibition game at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers reeled off 17 straight points to turn an 11-8 deficit into a 25-11 cushion near the midway point of the first half. They led by as many as 37 late in the second half after another 20-0 push. All 14 Shockers who dressed saw action. Porter tallied 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds and four assists, and

Gus Okafor joined him in double-figures with 11 points. Seven-footer Quincy Ballard paced the rebounding with seven, while Shammah Scott handed out a team-best five assists in 13 minutes.

Latik Murphy scored a game-high 14 points to lead Newman.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation
Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
Gethro Muscadin
Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash
FLOCK
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
police lights
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita

Latest News

Shocker hoops
Wichita State handles Newman in exhibition at Koch Arena
Tiger Wrestling
Fort Hays State adds women's wrestling
Fort Hays State University wrestling
Fort Hays State expanding opportunities with addition of women’s wrestling
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
KU imposes 4-game suspension for basketball coach Bill Self amid NCAA investigation