Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.

Morning rush hour Friday will have pockets of heavy rain around Wichita, so extra travel time could be needed getting to work and school. Temperatures will trending colder throughout the morning, and during the afternoon, much of the state will have readings in the 40s and 50s. Rainfall amounts will be lighter in western Kansas, generally under .50″ for areas west of Hays and Dodge City. Much of central and eastern Kansas will see close to an inch or more before everything ends Friday night.

Snow will mix with the rain, starting in western Kansas Friday evening and moving through central and north central Kansas Friday night. Other than a few hours of snow, it’s not likely to accumulate and roads will be fine for Saturday morning.

Look for brighter skies and warming temperatures (60s) for the upcoming weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; rain and storms likely after 3am. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Shower and storms in the morning, then afternoon rain showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 46 (3pm temp)

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: NW/W 10-15. Low: 34.

Sat: High: 64 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 46 Turning mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 57 AM drizzle, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 58 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 55 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered late day storms.

