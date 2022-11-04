Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval

The two leading candidates for governor met for their third and final debate Wednesday.
By John Hanna
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas.

The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close.

A decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights boosted Kelly’s chance of holding the independent and moderate Republicans crucial to her victory four years ago.

But she’s also stayed largely on a message that Kansas is back after past budget woes to counter Schmidt’s attempts to tap voter frustration with inflation and crime. And an independent candidate could hurt Schmidt with the right.

