Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election.

As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.

The typical turnout for elections such as this is around 52-55%. A 55% voter turnout in this general election would mean 183,000 Sedgwick County voters.

The Kansas Secretary of State office predicts 53 percent of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 general election statewide. The prediction is based on several factors including historical data turnout, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, competitive races driving turnout, and 2018 data due to similar races on the ballot.

RELEASE: Secretary of State Announces General Election Voter Turnout Prediction. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Er3fMuvZ6A — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) November 4, 2022

As of Friday, 191,140 advance in-person votes had been cast. Of those, 66,304 were registered Democrats, 102,288 by registered Republicans, 905 by Libertarians and 21,643 by unaffiliated voters.

The secretary of state’s office said 154,295 registered voters requested a mail-in ballot and 91,544 of those advance-by-mail ballots have been returned to their county election offices. The party affiliation of 2022 returned advance by mail ballots are as follows: 44,387 Democrats, 35,424 Republicans, 317 Libertarians and 11,415 unaffiliated.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, unofficial numbers show Kansas with 1,975,535 registered voters. The breakdown includes 523,317 registered Democrats, 883,988 registered Republicans, 24,230 Libertarians and 544,000 unaffiliated.

