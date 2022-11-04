McPherson College announces $500M commitment from anonymous donor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is now the recipient of the largest gift to a small liberal arts college in U.S. History. On Friday, McPherson College President Michael Schneider announced a $500 million commitment to the college’s endowment.

President Schneider made the announcement from the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita. United States Senator Jerry Moran and Giving Pledge Signatory and California philanthropist Melanie Lundquist were also at the announcement, representing the anonymous donor.

As part of the “double-match” estate gift, the anonymous donor will contribute two dollars for every dollar given by others, up to $500 million to the college’s endowment. The anonymous donor can opt to pay over time, or the total is due in full upon their death.

The college has until June 30, 2023, to meet this target, and has already raised $130 million. If the goal of raising $250 million is met, the donor will contribute $500 million, resulting in a total of $750 million into McPherson College’s endowment.

In May, California philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist made a multi-year $25 million commitment to McPherson College. It was their first significant donation outside of their California home and their first gift in higher education. At Friday’s press conference, Melanie Lundquist announced an additional $25 million, bringing their total commitment to $50 million. Richard Lundquist joined McPherson College’s Board of Trustees earlier this year.

Since 2018, McPherson College has operated the Student Debt Project, which provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending McPherson College.

“McPherson College has been able to buck the tide of student debt and play a small part in giving students a less stressful future, with 30% of all students in the Student Debt Project projecting zero debt at graduation,” said the university in a release.

The anonymous estate gift will help the college continue reducing debt through the Student Debt Project, and support the construction of several new buildings, including a 55,000 square-foot Campus Commons student life center; The Kansas Center for Rural & Community Health Science; The National Center for the Future of Engineering, Design & Mobility and other initiatives.

McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs to more than 800 students, representing 33 states and seven countries.

