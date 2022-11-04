Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.

Saturday will start off with clearing skies and lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs will return to the 60s with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds gusty for several hours in the afternoon.

A cold front drops in Sunday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s. Winds will shift to the northeast.

Next week looks much milder to start the week. Highs return to the 70s by Election Day, and a few showers may develop Tuesday morning, but amounts will be light.

Another potent system could arrive in the Plains next Thursday/Friday. It’s too early to provide details, but chances for rain and snow may be back in less than a week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain/snow mix, then all snow until 3am. T-2″ in grassy areas. Wind: NW/W 10-20. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 10-25; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 40.

Sun: High: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 57 AM Drizzle/light rain, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; evening storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 34 AM rain/snow mix, then cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.