Sedgwick County lifts burn ban due to recent rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain, higher overall humidity and cooler temperatures, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) is suspending the burn ban implemented on Oct. 20, 2022.

The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The burn ban is also suspended for other cities that participated including Mulvane, Clearwater, Cheney, Mt. Hope and Valley Center.

In the days leading up to and just after Oct. 20, SCFD1 experienced a number of large wildfires, which consumed hundreds of acres and damaged some structures. Please contact your local fire department if you have questions or concerns.

Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/fire for the latest information on burn permits.

