Sedgwick County lifts burn ban due to recent rain

Sedgwick County Fire Department
Sedgwick County Fire Department
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain, higher overall humidity and cooler temperatures, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) is suspending the burn ban implemented on Oct. 20, 2022.

The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The burn ban is also suspended for other cities that participated including Mulvane, Clearwater, Cheney, Mt. Hope and Valley Center.

In the days leading up to and just after Oct. 20, SCFD1 experienced a number of large wildfires, which consumed hundreds of acres and damaged some structures. Please contact your local fire department if you have questions or concerns.

Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/fire for the latest information on burn permits.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
FactFinder 12 wanted to know how the city handles personal security for officials by using...
FF12: WPD officers pulled from patrol to provide personal security for mayor
Good chances for rain on the way
Rain, thunder, and a little snow for Kansas
Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel...
Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle
Outside of the Aldi store.
ALDI to ‘rewind’ prices on Thanksgiving items

Latest News

SWAT was called out to a domestic call in northeast Wichita on Friday. The incident was...
SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita
McPherson College President announces a $500 million double-match commitment from an anonymous...
McPherson College announces $500M commitment from anonymous donor
Ami Johnson, a mother of two, said she jumped into action when her son, Jayden, showed obvious...
Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly
Former hotel eyed for housing in Russell
Housing shortage addressed with renovation of historic hotel in Russell