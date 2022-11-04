Sedgwick County voters test tabulation equipment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All 105 counties in Kansas must conduct a public test of tabulation equipment. On Friday, Sedgwick County conducted its test to ensure the equipment is counting ballots accurately. Testing of all equipment started in September.

The process is open to the public. On Friday, only two citizens showed up for the Public Test of Tabulation Equipment in Sedgwick County.

“Trying to learn the process ‘cause if you don’t understand the process, then it’s hard to complain,” said Wichita voter, Kari Sue Vosburgh.

Voter Logan Pajunen said watching the process reassured him that it works.

“I didn’t have any significant doubts coming into this. But to be able to ask the election commissioner how it worked, and then I actually got to fill out a test ballot. So I felt like it was a secure process. That it worked correctly,” he said.

While these voters took part in verifying test results, they also got to see how the machines work.

“I think it’s great that they allow us to come. I think it’s good for people to come learn the process and understand what’s going on,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo.

Here’s how the process works: After your ballot goes into this precinct scanner, a tabulation device records your ballot selections and then saves them on a secured drive. It stores them until election night at 7 p.m.

“At which time, those will come back to us and we will load them into our system,” explained Caudillo. “Get all those tabulated together, compiled and ready to report out.”

The election commissioner said the machines are not connected to the internet. All reports are stored locally and returned to the election office on election night.

“Getting the results back to us on election night requires a human to bring them back to us, which is why we don’t have immediate results right at 7 p.m. when the polls close. These devices are not connected to the internet. The touchscreen devices to make their selections and print those ballots are not connected to the internet either,” Caudillo explained.

The physical drives then go into a secure tabulation room while physical ballots are kept and stored.

As of midday on Friday, about 41,000 early in-person ballots had been cast and almost 20,000 advance by mail ballots had been returned.

With 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, the turnout so far is about 18%. The typical turnout for a midterm is between 52-55%.

"Patience with election workers." That's what the Sedgwick County Election Commissioner is asking of voters this election.

