Strong storms to start the day

Temperatures tumble into the 40s
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday. Expect the strong storms with heavy rain and gusty wind to continue through midday, before we see scattered, light rain showers through the afternoon and evening.

Out the door temperatures in the 50s and 60s will tumble into the 40s this afternoon. When you factor in a gusty north wind, it will feel like the 30s as we head home from work and school.

The rain may mix with snow this evening, mainly northwest of Wichita in central and north-central Kansas, but accumulation will be minimal and mainly on grassy areas.

We quickly turn things around this weekend. A cold start to Saturday in the 30s will warm-up into the lower 60s during the afternoon, and we are even warmer on Sunday as temperatures top-out in the upper 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning storms, then afternoon showers/falling temps. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Rain during the evening, then decreasing clouds. Wind: NW/W 10-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: SW/S 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 68. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 46. High: 67. Increasing clouds.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 77. Isolated shower/drizzle, then clearing and breezy.

Wed: Low: 58. High: 75. Partly cloudy; windy and warm.

Thu: Low: 56. High: 68. Increasing clouds, breezy; afternoon showers/storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

More wind and warmth today