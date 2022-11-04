SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect retreated back into the home.

SWAT was then called out to the scene. When the team arrived, they made phone contact with the suspect who surrendered without incident.

