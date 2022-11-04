Temporary exhibit, ‘Arctic Adventure’ opens at Exploration Place

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A temporary exhibit at Exploration Place is allowing visitors to get an early taste of winter in Wichita. The exhibit, “Arctic Adventure,” is an indoor winter playground featuring skating on synthetic ice in which “skaters” wear socks instead of actual ice skates, virtual snowball fights and a life-size snow globe in which visitors can enter. Adding to the arctic experience, snow falls every 10 minutes.

“Arctic Adventure” started Friday, Nov. 4 and runs through January 9. Entry is included with the price of admission. You can learn more about the exhibit and other offerings at the popular children’s museum in Wichita on Exploration Place’s website.

